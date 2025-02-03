USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Marrquel Cannady, Durham, North Carolina, directs the nozzle of Purple-K (PKP) bottle, a dry-chemical fire suppression agent, at a panel in an auxiliary engine room during an engineering training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 22. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)