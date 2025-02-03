Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Marrquel Cannady, Durham, North Carolina, directs the nozzle of Purple-K (PKP) bottle, a dry-chemical fire suppression agent, at a panel in an auxiliary engine room during an engineering training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 22. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 8856295
    VIRIN: 250122-N-MR862-1106
    Resolution: 6269x3452
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill
    USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill
    USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill
    USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Benfold
    #OnwardWithValor #Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download