USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Caiden Haugh from Arlington, Texas, checks engine oil quality during an engineering training drill in an engine room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 22. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)