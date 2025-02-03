12th MLR Celebrates St. Barbara’s Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Desmond Campfield competes in a tug-of-war competition during a field meet on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 31, 2025. The tug-of-war portion of the competition tested the Marines strength and cohesion amongst their team. Marines in the Far East Chapter of the United States Field Artillery Association honor the legend of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, as a symbol of protection and courage. Traditionally, units commemorate St. Barbara’s Day with cohesion building events such as a JLTV pull, gun run relay, and tug-of-war, reinforcing camaraderie and esprit de corps within the artillery community. Campfield, a native of California, is the battalion truck master for 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)