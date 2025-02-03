12th MLR Celebrates St. Barbara’s Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines cheer on their teammate while he assembles an M240B machine gun during a field meet on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 31, 2025. The ‘gun run relay’ portion of the competition tested the Marines speed and knowledge of weapons systems. Marines in the Far East Chapter of the United States Field Artillery Association honor the legend of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, as a symbol of protection and courage. Traditionally, units commemorate St. Barbara’s Day with cohesion building events such as a JLTV pull, gun run relay, and tug-of-war, reinforcing camaraderie and esprit de corps within the artillery community. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)