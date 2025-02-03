12th MLR Celebrates St. Barbara’s Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. William Rauschelbach addresses Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and 3d Battalion, 12th Marines during a field meet on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 31, 2025. Marines in the Far East Chapter of the United States Field Artillery Association honor the legend of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, as a symbol of protection and courage. Traditionally, units commemorate St. Barbara’s Day with cohesion building events such as a JLTV pull, gun run relay, and tug-of-war, reinforcing camaraderie and esprit de corps within the artillery community. Rauschelbach, a native of Missouri, is the field artillery chief for 12th MLR, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)