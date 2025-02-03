Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon crew transits through Wrangell Narrows, Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryland Ells, a boatswain's mate on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), stands for a portrait while transiting through Wrangell Narrows, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2025. The crew was transiting to their cutter's homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, its completed construction from Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Boatswain's Mate
    Tobacco Pipe

