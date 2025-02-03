Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon crew transits through Wrangell Narrows, Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryland Ells, a boatswain's mate on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), stands for a portrait while transiting through Wrangell Narrows, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2025. The crew was transiting to their cutter's homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, its completed construction from Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)