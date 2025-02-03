USACE oversees Helene Debris mission in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

South Atlantic Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner visited Enka Tower Temporary Debris and Reduction Site Jan. 29, 2025, in North Carolina. During the visit Hibner and Matt Gierden, senior vice president for AshBritt, Inc. discussed the ongoing right of entry debris mission as well as the upcoming waterway and private property debris missions. AshBritt is the primary contractor for these missions.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)