    USACE oversees Helene Debris mission in North Carolina [Image 4 of 8]

    USACE oversees Helene Debris mission in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    In Enka, North Carolina, Hurricane Helene debris is processed at the Enka Temporary Debris and Reduction Site Jan. 29, 2025. The debris will be shredded and then sent to a landfill to be used as daily top cover.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 8856073
    VIRIN: 250129-A-MW145-1757
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE oversees Helene Debris mission in North Carolina
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Missions
    Debris
    Debris Mission
    Helene24

