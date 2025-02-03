USACE oversees Helene Debris mission in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In Enka, North Carolina, Hurricane Helene debris is processed at the Enka Temporary Debris and Reduction Site Jan. 29, 2025. The debris will be shredded and then sent to a landfill to be used as daily top cover.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)