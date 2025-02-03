Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Communication senior enlisted leader retires [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Communication senior enlisted leader retires

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Snyder, Commander of the 117th Communications Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, hands Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer a personalized Atlanta Braves jersey during McBrayer's retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. McBrayer retired after serving more than 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard, seeing both of his sons enlist in the same unit and both achieving the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 8855811
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-ZA470-3056
    Resolution: 1800x1202
    Size: 423.06 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communication senior enlisted leader retires [Image 6 of 6], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Communication senior enlisted leader retires
    Communication senior enlisted leader retires
    Communication senior enlisted leader retires
    Communication senior enlisted leader retires
    Communication senior enlisted leader retires
    Communication senior enlisted leader retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief master sergeant
    Alabama
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    ALANG
    Sumpter Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download