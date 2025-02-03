Communication senior enlisted leader retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Snyder, Commander of the 117th Communications Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, hands Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer a personalized Atlanta Braves jersey during McBrayer's retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. McBrayer retired after serving more than 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard, seeing both of his sons enlist in the same unit and both achieving the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)