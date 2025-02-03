Communication senior enlisted leader retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Pamela Carroll, Commander of the 117th Medical Group, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, presents Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer the coveted medical group first aid kit during the Chief’s retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. McBrayer retired after serving more than 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)