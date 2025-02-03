U.S. Air Force Col. Pamela Carroll, Commander of the 117th Medical Group, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, presents Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer the coveted medical group first aid kit during the Chief’s retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. McBrayer retired after serving more than 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8855804
|VIRIN:
|250201-Z-ZA470-3029
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communication senior enlisted leader retires [Image 6 of 6], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.