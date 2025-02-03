Communication senior enlisted leader retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 117th Communications Flight, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, talks to friends, family and co-workers during his retirement ceremony at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, February 1, 2025. McBrayer retired after serving more than 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard, seeing both of his sons enlist in the same unit and both achieving the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)