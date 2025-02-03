Communication senior enlisted leader retires

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Joshua McBrayer (left) and his brother Master Sgt. Jonathan McBrayer flank their dad, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 117th Communications Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard during the Chief’s retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. All three McBrayers served together in the unit’s communications squadron and the sons helped celebrate their father’s 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 8855802
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-ZA470-3034
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 704.43 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    chief master sergeant
    Alabama
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    ALANG
    Sumpter Smith

