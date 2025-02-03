Communication senior enlisted leader retires

Master Sgt. Joshua McBrayer (left) and his brother Master Sgt. Jonathan McBrayer flank their dad, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Doug McBrayer, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 117th Communications Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard during the Chief’s retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. All three McBrayers served together in the unit’s communications squadron and the sons helped celebrate their father’s 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard.
