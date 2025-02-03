Communication senior enlisted leader retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Snyder, Commander of the 117th Communications Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, presents Mrs. Cindy McBrayer the spouse’s certificate of appreciation during her husband’s retirement ceremony February 1, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Mrs. McBrayer, family and friends were all in attendance to see her husband retire after serving more than 38 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)