USACE oversees Helene Debris mission in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kevin DeDad, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District power plant mechanic currently serving as a quality assurance inspector in North Carolina, ensures information for incoming debris is logged at the Polk County Temporary Debris and Reduction Site Jan. 25, 2025.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)