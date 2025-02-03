NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Williamsburg, Va. (February 3, 2025) Anthony Kelly, a Department of the Navy Civilian Police Instructor and Officer Barnes, both assigned to the installation security department at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, engage with a role player inside a vehicle at an installation access control point onboard Cheatham Annex during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 (CS-SC25). CS-SC25 is a regularly scheduled exercise, and is held during the first two weeks of February 2025. It is not being held in response to any specific threat. Citadel Shield, held during the first week of February 2025, is a field training exercise led by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), while Solid Curtain follows in the second week as a command post exercise led by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC). This two-part training exercise is designed to boost the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensures seamless interoperability among commands, other services, and agency partners to protect life, equipment and facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).