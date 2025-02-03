Team Kirtland Holds Four Chaplains Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Trevor Stitt, 58th Special Operations Wing chaplain, commemorates Chaplain John Washington during the Four Chaplains Luncheon, Feb. 3 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The luncheon honored the four chaplains who died in the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester on February 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)