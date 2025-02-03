Team Kirtland Holds Four Chaplains Luncheon

Capt. Stephen Ogden, 377th Air Base Wing chaplain, lights a candle in remembrance of Chaplain Clark Poling, Feb. 3 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The luncheon honored the four chaplains who died in the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester on February 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
