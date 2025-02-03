Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland Hold Four Chaplains Luncheon [Image 1 of 3]

    Team Kirtland Hold Four Chaplains Luncheon

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing command and installation commander, speaks at the Four Chaplains Luncheon, Feb. 3 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The luncheon honored the four chaplains who died in the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester on February 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:16
    Photo ID: 8855389
    VIRIN: 250203-F-BX440-1178
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: US
