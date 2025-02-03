Team Kirtland Hold Four Chaplains Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing command and installation commander, speaks at the Four Chaplains Luncheon, Feb. 3 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The luncheon honored the four chaplains who died in the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester on February 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)