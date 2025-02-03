The interior of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Terminal 1 is seen February 2, 2025, before a press conference related to the Patomac River Aviation Incident. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, working with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), began wreckage removal operations on Monday, February 3, 2025. All salvage operations will be completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel. Should any remains be located, an automatic work stoppage would begin until proper coordination with the appropriate authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8854836
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-WK509-1046
|Resolution:
|5912x3946
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unified Command hosts press conference ahead of wreckage removal operations at Patomac River Aviation Incident [Image 17 of 17], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.