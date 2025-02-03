Unified Command hosts press conference ahead of wreckage removal operations at Patomac River Aviation Incident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera participates in a press conference related to the Patomac River Aviation Incident near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, February 2, 2025. Baltimore District, working with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), began wreckage removal operations on Monday, February 3, 2025. All salvage operations will be completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel. Should any remains be located, an automatic work stoppage would begin until proper coordination with the appropriate authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)