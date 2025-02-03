Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command hosts press conference ahead of wreckage removal operations at Patomac River Aviation Incident [Image 6 of 17]

    Unified Command hosts press conference ahead of wreckage removal operations at Patomac River Aviation Incident

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera participates in a press conference related to the Patomac River Aviation Incident near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, February 2, 2025. Baltimore District, working with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), began wreckage removal operations on Monday, February 3, 2025. All salvage operations will be completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel. Should any remains be located, an automatic work stoppage would begin until proper coordination with the appropriate authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 11:50
    Photo ID: 8854792
    VIRIN: 250202-A-WK509-1028
    Resolution: 3200x4800
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
