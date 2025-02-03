Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Airmen from the 90th Medical Group physical therapy office practice exercises at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Jan. 28, 2025. Physical therapy is one of the 13 Air Force Specialty Codes within the Biomedical Science Corps, which is responsible for ensuring the care of military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)