Airman 1st Class Ahmmad Abu Jubarah, 90th Medical Group optometry specialist, prepares to do an eye exam at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Jan. 28, 2025. Optometry is one of the 13 Air Force Specialty Codes within the Biomedical Science Corps, which is responsible for ensuring the care of military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)