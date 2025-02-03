Airman 1st Class Ahmmad Abu Jubarah, 90th Medical Group optometry specialist, prepares to do an eye exam at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Jan. 28, 2025. Optometry is one of the 13 Air Force Specialty Codes within the Biomedical Science Corps, which is responsible for ensuring the care of military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 11:47
|Photo ID:
|8854758
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-BC297-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medically & Mission Ready [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.