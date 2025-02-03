U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dittmann, 39th Operational Support Squadron radar airfield and weather systems technician (left), and Senior Airman Jared Windsor, 39th OSS weather forecaster, set up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMQ-53) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2025. The TMQ-53 is designed for deployment in a wide range of terrains and environments, collecting weather data to enhance mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 07:29
|Photo ID:
|8854209
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-BS488-2098
|Resolution:
|7258x4839
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen in Action: OSS Sets up tactical Weather Station for Mission Success [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.