Airmen in Action: OSS Sets up tactical Weather Station for Mission Success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dittmann, 39th Operational Support Squadron radar airfield and weather systems technician (left), and Senior Airman Jared Windsor, 39th OSS weather forecaster, set up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMQ-53) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2025. The TMQ-53 is designed for deployment in a wide range of terrains and environments, collecting weather data to enhance mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)