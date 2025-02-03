Airmen in Action: OSS Sets up tactical Weather Station for Mission Success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Windsor, 39th Operational Support Squadron weather forecaster, sets up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMQ-53) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2025. The portable weather system can be deployed across diverse terrains and environments, gathering critical weather data to support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
