    Airmen in Action: OSS Sets up tactical Weather Station for Mission Success [Image 3 of 8]

    Airmen in Action: OSS Sets up tactical Weather Station for Mission Success

    TURKEY

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Windsor, 39th Operational Support Squadron weather forecaster, sets up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMQ-53) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2025. The portable weather system can be deployed across diverse terrains and environments, gathering critical weather data to support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 07:29
    Photo ID: 8854205
    VIRIN: 250203-F-BS488-4787
    Resolution: 8020x5347
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Turkey
    OSS
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Air Force

