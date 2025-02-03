Airmen in Action: OSS Sets up tactical Weather Station for Mission Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Windsor, 39th Operational Support Squadron weather forecaster (left), and Senior Airman James Dittmann, 39th OSS radar airfield and weather systems technician, set up a Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMQ-53) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2025. The portable weather system can be deployed across diverse terrains and environments, gathering critical weather data to support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)