Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5k Honours Four Chaplains [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    5k Honours Four Chaplains

    TURKEY

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A Spanish military member runs a 5k at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2025. The 5k was held in honor of the 82nd anniversary of four WWII chaplains aboard the USS Dorchester, who heroically sacrificed their lives by giving up their life jackets to save others in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 8854178
    VIRIN: 250201-F-BS488-4560
    Resolution: 6205x4137
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5k Honours Four Chaplains [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5k Honours Four Chaplains
    5k Honours Four Chaplains
    5k Honours Four Chaplains
    5k Honours Four Chaplains
    5k Honours Four Chaplains
    5k Honours Four Chaplains
    5k Honours Four Chaplains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Chapel
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download