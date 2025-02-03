5k Honours Four Chaplains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and NATO military members run a 5k at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2025. The 5k was held in honor of the 82nd anniversary of four WWII chaplains aboard the USS Dorchester, who heroically sacrificed their lives by giving up their life jackets to save others in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)