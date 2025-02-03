Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5k Honours Four Chaplains [Image 2 of 7]

    5k Honours Four Chaplains

    TURKEY

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ch. Willy Gedeon, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, delivers a speech before a 5k at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2025. The chapel mission at Incirlik Air Base is to advance Airmen through spiritual development and leadership advice.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 8854175
    VIRIN: 250201-F-BS488-4084
    Resolution: 7454x4969
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Turkey
    Chapel
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Air Force

