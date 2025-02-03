5k Honours Four Chaplains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ch. Willy Gedeon, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, delivers a speech before a 5k at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2025. The chapel mission at Incirlik Air Base is to advance Airmen through spiritual development and leadership advice.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)