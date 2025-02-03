5k Honours Four Chaplains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and NATO military members prepare to run a 5k in support of a chapel event at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2025. The chapel mission at Incirlik Air Base is to advance Airmen through spiritual development and leadership advice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)