    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250201-N-HJ896-2083 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025
    Photo ID: 8854065
    VIRIN: 250201-N-HJ896-2083
    Resolution: 2744x1829
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    flight operations
    Philippine Sea
    flight deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

