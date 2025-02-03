USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250201-N-HJ896-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joaquin Duronvilla, left, from Phoenix, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs the movement of an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 in the ship’s hangar bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)