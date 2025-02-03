USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250201-N-HJ896-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 lift an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, also from VMM 262, on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)