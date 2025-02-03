Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250201-N-HJ896-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 prepare to lift an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, also from VMM 262, on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 04:49
    Photo ID: 8854008
    VIRIN: 250201-N-HJ896-1005
    Resolution: 4162x2775
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement
    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement
    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement
    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement
    USS America (LHA 6), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Aircraft Movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    osprey
    aviation boatswain's mate
    VMM 262
    USS America (LHA 6)
    aircraft move

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download