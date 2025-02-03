Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 2]

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2025) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    This work, Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

