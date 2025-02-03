Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB1 attends Crushed Stone Crater Repair Course [Image 8 of 9]

    NMCB1 attends Crushed Stone Crater Repair Course

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), attend a Crushed Stone Crater Repair Course provided by the U.S. Air Force 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 03:20
    VIRIN: 250115-N-NO901-1002
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    TAGS

    Germany
    NMCB1
    ADR
    22NCR

