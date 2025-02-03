NMCB1 attends Crushed Stone Crater Repair Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), attend a Crushed Stone Crater Repair Course provided by the U.S. Air Force 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.