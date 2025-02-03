3rd MLG CG visits MARFORK

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, stands with Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, during a visit at MARFORK, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Feb 3, 2025. The purpose of the visit was to engage with leadership, become more familiar with the functions and capabilities of the units, and to discuss upcoming joint and bilateral training events between the U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
