31st MEU | USS San Diego Launch and Recovery Sustainment

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe launch and recovery sustainment training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea on Jan. 29, 2025. This training was conducted in order to rehearse and improve launch and recovery procedures during small boat operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)