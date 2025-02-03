Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | USS San Diego Launch and Recovery Sustainment [Image 2 of 5]

    31st MEU | USS San Diego Launch and Recovery Sustainment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to recover during a launch and recovery sustainment training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea on Jan. 29, 2025. This training was conducted in order to rehearse and improve launch and recovery procedures during small boat operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | USS San Diego Launch and Recovery Sustainment [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Fox Company
    LPD 22
    Boat Raids
    Force Design
    E-CRRC

