31st MEU | Boat Raid

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Reaves, a boat mechanic with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, changes a spark plug of an enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft (E-CRRC) during a simulated boat raid on Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2025. This training was conducted in order for the Marines to increase their proficiency conducting boat raids with the newly fielded E-CRRC. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Reaves is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)