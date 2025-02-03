Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Boat Raid [Image 4 of 9]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Harrison Finney, a boat mechanic with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, changes a spark plug of an enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft (E-CRRC) during a simulated boat raid on Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2025. This training was conducted in order for the Marines to increase their proficiency conducting boat raids with the newly fielded E-CRRC. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Finney is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

