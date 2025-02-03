USS Benfold Arrives at Subic Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES (Jan. 20, 2024) Cmdr. Rich Mayer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), receives a report in the ship’s bridge while pulling into port, January 20. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)