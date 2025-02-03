Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Arrives at Subic Bay [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Benfold Arrives at Subic Bay

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES (Jan. 20, 2024) Cmdr. Rich Mayer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), receives a report in the ship’s bridge while pulling into port, January 20. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)

