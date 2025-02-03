PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) rig a pilot’s ladder amidships while making preparations for entering port, January 20. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 00:20
|Photo ID:
|8853795
|VIRIN:
|250120-N-MR862-1108
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Arrives at Subic Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.