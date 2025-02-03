USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) weclomes Deputy Director of Naval Reactors

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kleighton Vitug 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Dale Gregory, right, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), greets Chuck Taylor, Deputy Director of Naval Reactors, on the ceremonial quarterdeck before a tour of the ship prior to Docking PIanned Incremental Availability, while in port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)

    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
