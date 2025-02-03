USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) weclomes Deputy Director of Naval Reactors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Dale Gregory, right, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), greets Chuck Taylor, Deputy Director of Naval Reactors, on the ceremonial quarterdeck before a tour of the ship prior to Docking PIanned Incremental Availability, while in port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)