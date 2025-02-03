Capt. Dale Gregory, right, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), greets Chuck Taylor, Deputy Director of Naval Reactors, on the ceremonial quarterdeck before a tour of the ship prior to Docking PIanned Incremental Availability, while in port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:59
|Photo ID:
|8853745
|VIRIN:
|250203-N-CR055-1008
|Resolution:
|3089x2056
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) weclomes Deputy Director of Naval Reactors [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kleighton Vitug, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.