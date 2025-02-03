Crew Chief Monitors Aircraft

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpl. Bryston Garrett, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, Alpha Company, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, surveys the air space during North Wind 25 at Camp Okadama, Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, February 3, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 8853653
    VIRIN: 250203-M-FO238-1235
    Resolution: 8018x5011
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
