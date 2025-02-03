Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts routine operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts routine operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Ruiz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), combat a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck during a general quarters drill, Jan. 31, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 20:10
    Photo ID: 8853645
    VIRIN: 250131-N-XE013-1141
    Resolution: 3312x4968
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
