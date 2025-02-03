USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), rescue a simulated casualty on the flight deck during a general quarters drill, Jan. 31, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Ruiz)